Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. The company has a market cap of $870.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

