Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $167,205.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

