Western Digital Corporation $WDC Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at $552,090. The trade was a 33.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $157.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $178.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.28%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

