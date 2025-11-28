Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $64,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $5,913,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. This represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.