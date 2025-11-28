Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA is Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,348 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up 1.9% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 58.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

