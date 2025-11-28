Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $114,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.33 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild Redb raised Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

