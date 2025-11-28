Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $809,491,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $149.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $181.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.