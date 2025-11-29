161,289 Shares in TPG Inc. $TPG Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 161,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TPG by 25.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TPG by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 24.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of TPG by 136.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TPG in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TPG from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

TPG Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TPG stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

