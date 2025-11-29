605,495 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 605,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,398,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 166.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 207,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $6,035,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 473,708 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.8%
HRMY opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.93.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.The firm had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
