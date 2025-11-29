ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 107.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $57.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Baird R W cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

