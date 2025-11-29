ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Stake Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 161.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.1%

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.