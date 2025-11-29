Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,169,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,635.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 610,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,020,000 after purchasing an additional 579,917 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 67.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 441,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 178,052 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $203,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,448.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $498,389.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 158,874 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,439.04. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,227 shares of company stock worth $2,875,131. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.14. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

