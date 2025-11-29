American Century Companies Inc. Has $43.21 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 69.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,271 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 277,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $43,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $268,850,000 after buying an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $224,318,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $368.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.63.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $1,478,923.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,538.26. This represents a 92.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $436,903.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,995 shares of company stock valued at $235,840,503. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $274.92 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.