Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $103,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

