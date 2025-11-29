Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $313.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

