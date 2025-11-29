Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 160,841 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,841 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 237,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,934,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day moving average is $293.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.