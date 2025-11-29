Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.45 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0%

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

