Berry Wealth Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Berry Wealth Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total transaction of $546,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,439,711.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,438. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $230.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

