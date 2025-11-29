Berry Wealth Group LP Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Berry Wealth Group LP reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

