Berry Wealth Group LP Increases Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.21 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $304.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

