Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 269 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 8.9% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.