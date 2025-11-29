Berry Wealth Group LP Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.2% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson set a $430.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.60.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $356.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $436.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.53. The company has a market cap of $355.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

