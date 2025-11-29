Berry Wealth Group LP Takes $242,000 Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.74.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $344.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

