Boston Partners Buys 252,534 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Innoviva were worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 318.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,676,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth $7,307,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,066,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after buying an additional 391,056 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 3,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 363,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 484.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 242,193 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

