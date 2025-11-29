Boston Partners Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DaVita were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in DaVita by 23.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.97 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

