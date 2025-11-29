Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Boston Partners increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.61.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

