Boston Partners Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.