Boston Partners Has $22.20 Million Holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Boston Partners lifted its position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,091,948 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 230,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,432,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 833,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in HudBay Minerals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 416,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HudBay Minerals by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,201,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Zacks Research cut HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of HBM stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.58.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.