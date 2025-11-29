Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Expro Group Holdings N.V. $XPRO

Boston Partners raised its position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,342,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,977 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Expro Group were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expro Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of XPRO opened at $13.95 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.65 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

