Boston Partners Increases Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

Boston Partners lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Bank of America upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

