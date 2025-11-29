Boston Partners Sells 14,852 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 583.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 504,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Rothschild Redb cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

UAA stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

