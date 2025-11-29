Boston Partners Sells 424,678 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424,678 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $23,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the sale, the director owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,593.04. The trade was a 39.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Arkley bought 15,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $975,315.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 191,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,657.63. This represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,870,313 and have sold 369,312 shares worth $23,767,545. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Tutor Perini’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

