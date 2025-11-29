Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brady currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of BRC opened at $78.24 on Friday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $405.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.65 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $810,949.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,103.68. The trade was a 58.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,102.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,855.60. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 93,230 shares of company stock worth $7,276,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brady by 89.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brady by 156.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

