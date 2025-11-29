Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

