Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

CIGI opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $171.51.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

