Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $223,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. First Merchants Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.78 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

