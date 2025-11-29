Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,063 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

