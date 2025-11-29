Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $68.71 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $32,785.00. Following the sale, the director owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,371.55. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $872,099. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

