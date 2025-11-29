Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,182.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares in the company, valued at $45,110,533.44. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 29,792 shares of company stock worth $2,100,408 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

