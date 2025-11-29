Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,009,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,922 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 1,463,083 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,019,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,808,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 1,002,387 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 70.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after acquiring an additional 934,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PWP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

