Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $8.29 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 276,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 126.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 271,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,120,000 after purchasing an additional 733,000 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:BBWI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $41.87.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.
Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works
In other news, Director Francis Hondal bought 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,094.46. This trade represents a 18.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Brady bought 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,740.80. This trade represents a 24.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
