Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,829 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

View Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.