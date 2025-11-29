Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 151,250 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,250 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 172,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,702,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

