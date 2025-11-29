Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,918 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 50.5% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,690,323. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,700 shares of company stock worth $1,621,280. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

