Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 13,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $1,893,451.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,798.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

