Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Masco were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,789,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,708,000 after purchasing an additional 808,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,391,000 after buying an additional 60,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

