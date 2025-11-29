Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,054 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $99,995,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,125,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 381.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $253.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.45. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.