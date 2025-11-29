Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,125 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,166,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,431,000 after purchasing an additional 394,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. The company has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $117.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.