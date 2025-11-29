Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,232 Shares of MKS Inc. $MKSI

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MKS were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MKS by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,182.68. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

MKS Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

