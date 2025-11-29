Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 766 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in OSI Systems by 118.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total transaction of $5,714,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 292,969 shares in the company, valued at $83,712,962.06. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 416 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $116,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,514. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,257 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.3%

OSIS stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $292.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.